Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 39,630 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,630 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMAB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in I-Mab by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,629,000 after acquiring an additional 240,741 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in I-Mab by 6,607.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in I-Mab by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,193,000 after acquiring an additional 100,726 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in I-Mab by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAB opened at $8.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $85.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMAB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, I-Mab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

