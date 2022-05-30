Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 40,684 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1,148.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,684 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,907,000 after buying an additional 155,201 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

Waste Management stock opened at $161.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.97 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.