Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,439 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.08% of DaVita worth $9,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 138.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVA opened at $97.78 on Monday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.73 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

