Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of Penumbra worth $11,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,654,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 548.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,457,000 after purchasing an additional 188,676 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 115,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,730,000 after purchasing an additional 60,121 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,500,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,665,000 after purchasing an additional 34,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Penumbra stock opened at $149.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -878.65 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.85. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $293.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $337,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,028 shares of company stock valued at $682,033 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

