Bridgewater Associates LP Has $12.52 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 544.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,797 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $12,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 487,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,088,000 after buying an additional 114,126 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,726,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Humana by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 27,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $461.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $442.73 and its 200-day moving average is $432.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $472.68.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $490.13.

In other Humana news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

