Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.19% of Papa John’s International worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $100,365,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,019,000 after acquiring an additional 524,219 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth $43,312,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,173,000 after acquiring an additional 119,373 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth $13,135,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $88.01 on Monday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.46 and a 52-week high of $140.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.18.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 75.29%. The company had revenue of $542.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -254.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PZZA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.20.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

