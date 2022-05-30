Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 12,252 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 12,252 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.11% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $10,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,323,000 after purchasing an additional 337,838 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,942,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $292,456,000 after purchasing an additional 205,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 595.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 205,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 718.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,115,000 after purchasing an additional 175,623 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $70.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.15. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.25 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 5.60.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.80.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $112,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and sold 18,915 shares worth $1,870,161. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.