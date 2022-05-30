Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 77,291 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,291 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Capri were worth $9,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Capri by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capri by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Capri by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Capri by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Capri by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPRI opened at $47.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average of $56.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.29.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.53.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

