Brokerages Anticipate LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.38 Million

Brokerages expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $298.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $295.57 million to $300.00 million. LendingClub posted sales of $204.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LC. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

In other LendingClub news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $75,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $323,323.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,325 shares of company stock valued at $522,488. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundation Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,999,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 113.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after buying an additional 1,263,989 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,130,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 993,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 931,673 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 348.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,405,000 after buying an additional 905,980 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LC stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 176,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,494. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average is $20.53.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

