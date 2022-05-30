Brokerages Anticipate Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Life Time Group.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.93 million. Life Time Group’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Time Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTH stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $15.32. 16,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,606. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $23.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Life Time Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Time Group (LTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.