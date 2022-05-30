Brokerages Anticipate Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Life Time Group.
Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.93 million. Life Time Group’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LTH stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $15.32. 16,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,606. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $23.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
