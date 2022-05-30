Brokerages Anticipate Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Will Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03. Spectrum Brands posted earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $5.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPB. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.29.

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,895. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.49. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $107.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 182.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 65.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

