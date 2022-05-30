Brokerages Anticipate Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.29 Million

Equities analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) to announce $78.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.21 million and the highest is $92.10 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $82.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $316.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.03 million to $355.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $355.59 million, with estimates ranging from $304.50 million to $423.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 84.40% and a negative net margin of 27.28%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

In related news, Director Dennis Helling purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,110 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRHC traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 573,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,823. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. The stock has a market cap of $99.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

