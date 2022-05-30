Brokerages Expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Announce $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 30th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMGGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.22. Chemung Financial posted earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMGGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.22. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CHMG traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.71. 219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $208.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.72%.

In other news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $51,888.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 142.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.