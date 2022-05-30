Brokerages Expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Announce $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.22. Chemung Financial posted earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.22. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CHMG traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.71. 219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $208.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.72%.

In other news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $51,888.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 142.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

