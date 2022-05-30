Brokerages Expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $584.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) to announce $584.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $620.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $561.70 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $515.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 87.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,278,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,438,000 after acquiring an additional 74,047 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs stock traded up $5.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.18. 4,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,729. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $175.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.46.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

