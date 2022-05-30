Brokerages Expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.33 billion. Cushman & Wakefield posted sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year sales of $10.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.84 billion to $10.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.42 billion to $11.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.81.

In related news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 13,478 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $291,529.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $43,281.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,380. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWK traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.15. 33,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

