Brokerages Expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to Post $0.27 EPS

Brokerages predict that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.30. EVO Payments reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.34 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

EVOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other EVO Payments news, Director Gregory S. Pope acquired 20,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.61 per share, with a total value of $452,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 13,523.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 43.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EVOP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 18,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,035. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 780.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

