Brokerages Expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. HarborOne Bancorp posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 7.47%.

Several analysts have commented on HONE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

NASDAQ HONE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.11. 10,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

In related news, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $570,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,053 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,755 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,814,000 after buying an additional 72,114 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 23,998 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,864,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after buying an additional 135,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

