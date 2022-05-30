Brokerages Expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Posted by on May 30th, 2022

Brokerages predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONEGet Rating) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. HarborOne Bancorp posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 7.47%.

Several analysts have commented on HONE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

NASDAQ HONE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.11. 10,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

In related news, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $570,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,053 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,755 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,814,000 after buying an additional 72,114 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 23,998 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,864,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after buying an additional 135,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.