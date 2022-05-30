Brokerages Expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) to report $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Sapiens International also posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sapiens International.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.21 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPNS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 240.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 48,564 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 15,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after buying an additional 29,637 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the first quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 33.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPNS stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,356. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is 151.61%.

About Sapiens International (Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.