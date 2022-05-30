Brokerages Expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.97 Million

Equities analysts predict that Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) will announce $53.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.84 million and the highest is $54.10 million. Smart Sand posted sales of $29.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year sales of $211.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210.22 million to $211.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $248.83 million, with estimates ranging from $236.20 million to $261.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SND shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Smart Sand in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Smart Sand from $2.15 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of SND traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 229,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,566. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $151.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80.

In other Smart Sand news, insider James Douglas Young sold 24,926 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $80,510.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $156,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,008 shares of company stock worth $578,172 in the last three months. 49.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SND. THRC Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter valued at $1,032,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter valued at $944,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

