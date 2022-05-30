Brokerages Expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160,000.00

Brokerages predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLTGet Rating) will announce $160,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $190,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $1.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $2.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.24 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $2.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,894.40% and a negative return on equity of 69.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VBLT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.65.

NASDAQ VBLT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.95. 3,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,506. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. The company has a market cap of $135.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DLD Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% in the first quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth $64,000. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth $5,108,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

