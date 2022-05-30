Brokerages Expect vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ earnings. vTv Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.45) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover vTv Therapeutics.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VTVT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of VTVT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,677. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 34,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

