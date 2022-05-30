Brokerages Set Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Target Price at $53.75

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.45.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 90,497 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,474 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

