Brokerages Set boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Price Target at $107.40

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BHOOY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Societe Generale lowered shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 72 ($0.91) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.07) to GBX 65 ($0.82) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of boohoo group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHOOY opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60. boohoo group has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $94.00.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

