Brokerages Set Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) PT at $123.89

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,374. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,677 shares of company stock worth $4,091,867 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 656.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLH stock opened at $93.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.58. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $85.67 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.