Brokerages Set Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Target Price at $74.53

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $552,369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 759.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,321 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $134,563,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,232,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

