Brokerages Set SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Target Price at $18.40

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.40.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on SLR Investment to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SLR Investment by 13.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33,048 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in SLR Investment by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,473,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,189,000 after purchasing an additional 35,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its position in SLR Investment by 27.5% during the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 325,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 70,010 shares during the last quarter.
SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.95 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.47%.
About SLR Investment (Get Rating)
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
