Brokerages Set Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC) PT at $12.75

Shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.
SGHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Super Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Super Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Super Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
NYSE:SGHC traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 52,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32. Super Group has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.09.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.
About Super Group (Get Rating)
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
