Brokerages Set Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC) PT at $12.75

Shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

SGHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Super Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Super Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Super Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NYSE:SGHC traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 52,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32. Super Group has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.09.

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $334.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.69 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Super Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

