Brokerages Set Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) PT at $74.42

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.42.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

TRGP stock opened at $72.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.65. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -241.38%.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $167,721.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,683,842.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,974,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,662 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,149. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

