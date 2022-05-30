Brokerages Set Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) PT at $186.33

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on TWODF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 191 ($2.40) to GBX 189 ($2.38) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.39) to GBX 180 ($2.27) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $2.46.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

