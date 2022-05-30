Brokerages Set Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) PT at $512.69

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $512.69.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TYL shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 63.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $362.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 93.42 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $327.97 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $393.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.03.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

