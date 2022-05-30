Brokerages Set Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) PT at $40.08

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.08.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Upwork in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of UPWK stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.99. 64,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,733. Upwork has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 1.84.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $141.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.70 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,375 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $655,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 3,508 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $56,373.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $215,787.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,021 shares of company stock worth $961,135 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Upwork by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,433,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,516,000 after purchasing an additional 126,945 shares during the period. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Upwork by 265.1% during the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,212,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,761 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at $61,144,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Upwork by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,636,000 after purchasing an additional 44,681 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Upwork by 19.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,240,000 after purchasing an additional 385,715 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

