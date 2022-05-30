Brokerages Set XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) PT at $49.00

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOMA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of XOMA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $33,352.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $70,216.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,569. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in XOMA by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in XOMA by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in XOMA by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in XOMA by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

XOMA stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $19.01. 2,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,517. XOMA has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $39.02. The stock has a market cap of $217.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. XOMA had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that XOMA will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

