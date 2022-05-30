Bronson Point Management LLC Invests $52,000 in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Marqeta comprises about 0.3% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 846.9% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,409,000 after acquiring an additional 25,444,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Marqeta by 2,162.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,771,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,093,000 after buying an additional 5,516,133 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Marqeta by 258.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,922,000 after buying an additional 3,230,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $84,703,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at $41,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MQ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 785,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,908,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marqeta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.68.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

