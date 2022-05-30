Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the medical research company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Bruker has a payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bruker to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Bruker stock opened at $64.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Bruker has a 12-month low of $55.80 and a 12-month high of $92.35.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Bruker had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after buying an additional 487,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bruker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,011,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,626,000 after purchasing an additional 77,881 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bruker by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,336,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,960,000 after purchasing an additional 144,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bruker by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,383,000 after purchasing an additional 52,762 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

