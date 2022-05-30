Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Reaches $0.75 on Top Exchanges

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 27% higher against the US dollar. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $15.46 million and approximately $13.74 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,802 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

