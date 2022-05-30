BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,200 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the April 30th total of 2,530,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

BYD stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.83. 103,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,768. BYD has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $41.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.69.

BYD Company Profile (Get Rating)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

