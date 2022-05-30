Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Price Target Cut to GBX 500 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 650 ($8.18) to GBX 500 ($6.29) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.05) price target on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of LON:BYIT opened at GBX 458.20 ($5.77) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 463.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 491.58. The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 34.19. Bytes Technology Group has a 12-month low of GBX 386.80 ($4.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 588.50 ($7.41).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.40 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from Bytes Technology Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. Bytes Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

