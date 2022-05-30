Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CDRE traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 11,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,999. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cadre has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.17 million. Cadre’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadre will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDRE. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

