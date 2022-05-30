Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives $72.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $66.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.95.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,935,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,970,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,232,939 shares of company stock valued at $75,744,597 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $349,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,366 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $64,630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,481,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $264,750,000 after purchasing an additional 860,487 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 527,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares during the period. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

