Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the April 30th total of 210,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 968,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLXT. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in Calyxt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Calyxt by 1,846.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 286,393 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Calyxt by 708.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 115,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Calyxt by 316.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 57,637 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calyxt by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 46,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Calyxt alerts:

NASDAQ:CLXT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.33. 37,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Calyxt has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49.

Calyxt ( NASDAQ:CLXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 114.68% and a negative return on equity of 180.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

About Calyxt (Get Rating)

Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.