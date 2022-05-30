Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$12.00

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KNT. National Bankshares increased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Thursday. K92 Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$8.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48.
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
