Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 7898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$9.16 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.
About Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB)
