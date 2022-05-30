Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 7898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$9.16 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

Get Canada Carbon alerts:

About Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB)

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It holds interests in the Miller hydrothermal lump-vein graphite property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury graphite mine property that covers approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.