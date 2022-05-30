Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.22 EPS

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.22), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,635,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,662,255. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Canopy Growth by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Canopy Growth by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

