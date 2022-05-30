Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.22 EPS

Posted by on May 30th, 2022

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.22), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,635,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,662,255. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Canopy Growth by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Canopy Growth by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Read More

Earnings History for Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.