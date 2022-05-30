Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.22 EPS

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.22), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,635,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,662,255. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.40.
Canopy Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.