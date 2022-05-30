Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 46 Per Share

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 46 ($0.58) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s previous dividend of $45.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON CGT opened at GBX 5,179.20 ($65.17) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,126.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,101.44. Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c has a 12-month low of GBX 4,840 ($60.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,330 ($67.07). The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61.

Get Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c alerts:

About Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (Get Rating)

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.