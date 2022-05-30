Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 46 Per Share

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 46 ($0.58) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s previous dividend of $45.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON CGT opened at GBX 5,179.20 ($65.17) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,126.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,101.44. Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c has a 12-month low of GBX 4,840 ($60.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,330 ($67.07). The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61.
About Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c
