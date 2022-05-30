Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 131.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,345,000 after buying an additional 161,503 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 361,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

VFH opened at $87.21 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.24 and a 200-day moving average of $93.45.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

