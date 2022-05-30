Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Buys 1,095 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 136.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $170.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.43. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $153.69 and a twelve month high of $202.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.526 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

