Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Buys 141 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NSC opened at $241.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.91. The company has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $222.54 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.41.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

