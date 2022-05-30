Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $88.40 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.78.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.42.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

