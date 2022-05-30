Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $153,000 Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,016 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $64.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

