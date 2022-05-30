Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Raises Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,383,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $137.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.21. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 27.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

